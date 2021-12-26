Whittier Trust Co. Buys 250 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 154.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $59.99 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.