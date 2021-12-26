Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $193.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

