Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

