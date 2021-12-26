WINkLink Market Cap Achieves $481.69 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $481.69 million and approximately $404.63 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.44 or 0.08068058 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.91 or 1.00004283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00052835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

