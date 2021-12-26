WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,552 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.