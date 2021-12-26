WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

