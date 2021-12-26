WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

