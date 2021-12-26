WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,918,596.50 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50.

WSP traded up C$0.99 on Friday, hitting C$181.64. 31,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,609. The firm has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.46.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

