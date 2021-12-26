Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $453,577.12

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $453,577.12 and $5,701.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00059897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.46 or 0.08043414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,085.73 or 1.00028394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00052669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,446 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

