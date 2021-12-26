XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0005

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $214,139.57 and $5.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

