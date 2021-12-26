XYO 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.66 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. XYO has a total market cap of $480.63 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00045224 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007519 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About XYO
According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “
