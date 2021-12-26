Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 644,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

