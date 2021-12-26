Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 806,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,236. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.