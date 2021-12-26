Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.40 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,354. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $939.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.