Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report sales of $415.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $89.39. 150,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.