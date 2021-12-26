Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.27 Million

Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $70.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $334.28 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

