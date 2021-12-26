Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

CDAY traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 490,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.