Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

HST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 5,459,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,399. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,435,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after buying an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,195,000 after buying an additional 992,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

