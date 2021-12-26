Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 180,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

