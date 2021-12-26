Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Travelzoo reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

TZOO opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $134,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,399. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 109.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

