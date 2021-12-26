Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 322,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

