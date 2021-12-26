Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 1,574,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

