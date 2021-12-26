Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. 79,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of 453.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DMC Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DMC Global by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 25.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

