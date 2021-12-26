Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce sales of $153.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $155.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $612.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.