Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,901. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.