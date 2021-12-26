Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post $654.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.64 million and the lowest is $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $852.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 3,832,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

