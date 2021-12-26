Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

ICAD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

