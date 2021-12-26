Zacks Investment Research Lowers Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BFLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.4% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

