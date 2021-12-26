Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.