Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $135,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

