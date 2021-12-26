ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $32,588.58 and $111.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

