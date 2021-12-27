$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

FC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

FC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

