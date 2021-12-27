$0.07 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.42 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,846 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

