-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

