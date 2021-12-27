-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Aspen Group also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $89,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.70.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

