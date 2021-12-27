-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ALDX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,355,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

