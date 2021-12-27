$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 156,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SWK by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

