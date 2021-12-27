$0.38 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 2,706,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

