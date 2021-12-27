$0.38 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $24.67. 1,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

