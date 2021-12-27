$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

