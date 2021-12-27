$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

