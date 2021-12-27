-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.45). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Merus has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

