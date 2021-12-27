$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.89. Guild posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $827.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.