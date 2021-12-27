-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. 72,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

