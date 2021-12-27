-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,937 shares of company stock worth $9,586,404 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

