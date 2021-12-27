$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.