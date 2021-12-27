$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WNS posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

WNS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,304. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

