$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.10. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $136.93. 13,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

