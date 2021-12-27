$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 12,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,435. The company has a market cap of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

