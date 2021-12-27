$11.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.77. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $35.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.53 to $37.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $54.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $56.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,239.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,354.49. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $681.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

